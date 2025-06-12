Tragic Air India Flight: A Personal Connection for Maharashtra NCP Chief

Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare revealed a personal connection to the recent Air India flight AI171 tragedy, as one of the victims was family.

Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member on the ill-fated flight, is Tatkare's niece by marriage, being the daughter-in-law of his younger sister.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, with 242 on board—a fact devastating to Mahadik's close-knit family in Goregaon, Mumbai.

