Tragic Air India Flight: A Personal Connection for Maharashtra NCP Chief
Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member aboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad, is related to Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare. She is the daughter-in-law of Tatkare's sister. The flight, carrying 242 people, tragically crashed shortly after takeoff.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:12 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:12 IST
Maharashtra NCP chief Sunil Tatkare revealed a personal connection to the recent Air India flight AI171 tragedy, as one of the victims was family.
Aparna Mahadik, a senior crew member on the ill-fated flight, is Tatkare's niece by marriage, being the daughter-in-law of his younger sister.
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad airport, with 242 on board—a fact devastating to Mahadik's close-knit family in Goregaon, Mumbai.
