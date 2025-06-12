Left Menu

Brad Pitt's High-Speed Dream: Inside the Making of 'F1'

Brad Pitt eagerly anticipates the release of his long-envisioned racing film 'F1', revealing it as a dream come true. Set in the thrilling world of Formula One, the movie features Pitt's collaboration with Damson Idris, under the direction of Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

Brad Pitt's High-Speed Dream: Inside the Making of 'F1'
Brad Pitt in a still from 'F1' teaser (Image source: YouTube/ @WarnerBrosPictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent press conference in Mexico City, Brad Pitt shared insights into his forthcoming film 'F1', highlighting his long-standing desire to create a racing movie, as reported by People. Collaborating with director Joseph Kosinski, Pitt found the plan to immerse themselves within the actual racing season irresistible. 'It was just a dream come true,' Pitt remarked, emphasizing his enthusiasm for the sports drama genre.

Pitt elaborated on his decades-long ambition to make a racing film, whether on bikes or in cars, stating past attempts never materialized. Expressing gratitude for the experience under Kosinski, Pitt relished the unique opportunity to be a part of the Formula One ecosystem, alongside professional drivers and teams. The experience, reported by People, was unlike anything he had encountered in his illustrious career.

Pitt's enthusiasm for racing resonated with his co-star Damson Idris, who spoke about their close working relationship. Idris recalled Pitt's modesty and mentorship, stating, 'He's the most humble person and such a brilliant actor, and he wants you to win.' This dynamic was evident throughout the filming of 'F1', as directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, also featuring involvement from seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton. The film, scripted by Ehren Kruger, hits theaters on June 27 under Apple Original Films.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

