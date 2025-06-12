Left Menu

Global Grief: Diaspora Reacts to Air India Flight 171 Tragedy

The crash of Air India Flight 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, has left the Indian diaspora and British Indian communities in shock, expressing solidarity and grief. Calls for an inquiry and community support efforts are underway as international ties and personal losses are mourned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:17 IST
Shockwaves rippled across the British Indian community and the broader Indian diaspora in the UK following the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, which occurred on Thursday. The disaster struck the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route, a lifeline for many within the Gujarati community in the UK.

Notable figures from both nations, including former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressed profound sadness over the incident. Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty, emphasized the deep ties between India and the UK while offering condolences to those affected.

In response, numerous organizations, including the National Council of Gujarati Organisations UK and student groups, have mobilized to support the victims' families, call for a transparent investigation, and provide vital community assistance during this distressing period.

