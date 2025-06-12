Global Grief: Diaspora Reacts to Air India Flight 171 Tragedy

Shockwaves rippled across the British Indian community and the broader Indian diaspora in the UK following the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171, which occurred on Thursday. The disaster struck the Ahmedabad-London Gatwick route, a lifeline for many within the Gujarati community in the UK.

Notable figures from both nations, including former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, expressed profound sadness over the incident. Sunak, alongside his wife Akshata Murty, emphasized the deep ties between India and the UK while offering condolences to those affected.

In response, numerous organizations, including the National Council of Gujarati Organisations UK and student groups, have mobilized to support the victims' families, call for a transparent investigation, and provide vital community assistance during this distressing period.