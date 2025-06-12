Mizoram's Solidarity Amidst Tragedy

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Thursday expressed profound sorrow over the tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, which occurred the same day. He expressed his deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this grave incident.

The crash involved a London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 passengers. The aircraft came down in a residential area shortly after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. While the details of the casualties have not yet been confirmed, the extent of the tragedy deeply impacts all involved.

In a statement on social media platform X, Lalduhoma stated that Mizoram stands in solidarity with all affected people during this heartbreaking time. His message of support underlines the collective grief and urgency for assistance following such devastating accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)