India Condemns Attack on Tagore's Ancestral Home in Bangladesh

India has expressed strong condemnation over the vandalisation of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral house in Bangladesh. The incident was deemed a disgrace to the poet's memory and contrasting to his inclusive philosophy.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded firmly, urging Bangladesh's interim government to clamp down on these elements and implement stringent measures against the offenders.

Kachharibari, the historic Tagore family residence in Sirajganj district, was a center of Tagore's literary creativity. India implores the Bangladeshi authorities to act firmly to ensure such cultural symbols are safeguarded.

