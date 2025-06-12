Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Stuns Bollywood, Triggers Nationwide Grief
A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan have extended their condolences. The Air India flight, with 242 onboard, crashed after departing Ahmedabad. Rescue operations are underway, with agencies deployed for relief efforts.
A tragedy struck Ahmedabad on Thursday as an Air India plane crash sent shockwaves across the nation. The heartbreaking incident, occurring in the Meghaninagar area, claimed several lives and prompted an outpouring of condolences from notable personalities.
Among those expressing their grief were Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Each took to social media, sharing heartfelt messages and extending prayers to the families affected. The accident involved an Air India Boeing 787-8, departing from Ahmedabad with 242 individuals onboard, including the crew.
The Gujarat government, alongside central authorities, has mobilized rescue efforts with the help of CRPF and NDRF teams. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, as the nation rallies together in support during this tragic event.
