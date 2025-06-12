Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Stuns Bollywood, Triggers Nationwide Grief

A devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the nation in shock. Bollywood celebrities like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan have extended their condolences. The Air India flight, with 242 onboard, crashed after departing Ahmedabad. Rescue operations are underway, with agencies deployed for relief efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 21:59 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Stuns Bollywood, Triggers Nationwide Grief
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tragedy struck Ahmedabad on Thursday as an Air India plane crash sent shockwaves across the nation. The heartbreaking incident, occurring in the Meghaninagar area, claimed several lives and prompted an outpouring of condolences from notable personalities.

Among those expressing their grief were Bollywood icons Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan. Each took to social media, sharing heartfelt messages and extending prayers to the families affected. The accident involved an Air India Boeing 787-8, departing from Ahmedabad with 242 individuals onboard, including the crew.

The Gujarat government, alongside central authorities, has mobilized rescue efforts with the help of CRPF and NDRF teams. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, as the nation rallies together in support during this tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025