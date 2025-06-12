David Letterman's Star-Studded Talk Show Renewed for Two More Seasons on Netflix

Fans of David Letterman's distinctive interview style have a reason to celebrate with the renewal of his series on Netflix. 'My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman' is set for two more seasons, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The sixth installment of the show is slated for a premiere later this year, though further details remain under wraps. First launched in 2018, the series has delivered 27 episodes alongside two special editions, with its inaugural guest being former President Barack Obama. It has since hosted a variety of esteemed personalities, such as Tina Fey, Robert Downey Jr., Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Malala Yousafzai, and sports icons like Charles Barkley and WNBA star Caitlin Clark.

The critically acclaimed series won an Emmy in 2024 for the best-hosted nonfiction series or special and has been nominated six times by the TV Academy. Among its many high-profile guests, Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan has also appeared on the show. (ANI)