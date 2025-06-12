Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Actor Vikrant Massey's Cousin

A devastating Air India plane crash occurred near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, tragically ending the lives of 242 individuals on board, including actor Vikrant Massey's cousin, Clive Kunder. Kunder served as the first officer on the ill-fated AI171 flight.

In response to the catastrophe, Bollywood figures including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan conveyed their condolences to victims and their families. The stars expressed their grief across social media platforms, urging strength and resilience for those left behind.

Rescue operations are currently active at the crash site. A coordinated effort involves 150 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alongside three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. These teams are working diligently to manage the aftermath of this tragic event, offering crucial support to affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)