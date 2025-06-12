Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Actor Vikrant Massey's Cousin

A tragic Air India plane crash near Ahmedabad claimed the lives of many, including actor Vikrant Massey's cousin, Clive Kunder. Bollywood celebrities expressed condolences through social media. Rescue operations are underway, with CRPF and NDRF teams assisting on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 23:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 23:27 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crash Claims Lives Including Actor Vikrant Massey's Cousin
Visuals from the crash site. (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A devastating Air India plane crash occurred near Ahmedabad on Thursday afternoon, tragically ending the lives of 242 individuals on board, including actor Vikrant Massey's cousin, Clive Kunder. Kunder served as the first officer on the ill-fated AI171 flight.

In response to the catastrophe, Bollywood figures including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan conveyed their condolences to victims and their families. The stars expressed their grief across social media platforms, urging strength and resilience for those left behind.

Rescue operations are currently active at the crash site. A coordinated effort involves 150 personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), alongside three National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams. These teams are working diligently to manage the aftermath of this tragic event, offering crucial support to affected communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

Boeing Shares Plunge After Air India Crash

 Global
2
India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

India's Digital Boom: A Game-Changer for Databricks

 Global
3
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025