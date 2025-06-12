Dylan O'Brien Joins Star-Studded Cast in Apple's 'Being Heumann'

Actor Dylan O'Brien is set to headline alongside Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo in Apple's cinematic adaptation of the bestselling memoir, 'Being Heumann.' The memoir details the impactful activism of Judy Heumann, as reported by Deadline.

O'Brien takes on the role of Evan White, a rare journalist covering the pivotal San Francisco disability rights protests—an event central to the film's story. The movie, directed by Sian Heder, highlights Heumann's leadership in the 28-day sit-in of 1977 when over a hundred disabled individuals took over the San Francisco Federal Building, demanding accessibility in federal spaces.

Madeley portrays Heumann, while Ruffalo plays Joseph Califano, Carter's hesitant Secretary of Health. This production comes from Apple Studios, with Heder also at the screenplay's helm. David Permut and Kevin Walsh are attached as producers under their respective Apple deals.

Meanwhile, O'Brien's work continues to garner acclaim. At Sundance, he premiered 'Twinless,' a dark comedy which secured two prestigious awards before acquisition by Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions for a September release. Upcoming projects include 'Ponyboi' and 'Send Help,' both set for 2024 summer releases. Additional credits include his praised performance as Dan Aykroyd in 'Saturday Night' and his role in 'Caddo Lake,' where he received a Gotham Award nomination.

