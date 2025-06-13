From Silver Screen to Scandal: Entertainment Headlines Unveiled

In a lively celebration in Los Angeles, the creators of 'Ted Lasso' highlighted the unifying potential of the World Cup, as the city gears up to host critical matches. Meanwhile, the entertainment world mourns the loss of Beach Boys' cofounder Brian Wilson, a musical giant who passed away at 82.

As Royal Ascot approaches, London milliner Merve Bayindir turns heads with her unique hats, while the theater community is abuzz with the mixed reception faced by President Trump at a Kennedy Center performance of 'Les Miserables'. This reflects the tensions following his recent changes at the cultural institution.

In other news, China's massive cleanup of a national park associated with the film 'Avatar' has caught public attention, and Disney and Universal have taken legal action against Midjourney for alleged copyright violations. In New York, Harvey Weinstein's legal saga continues with a mistrial declared in his latest court battle.