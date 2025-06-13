Visionary Leader Sunjay Kapur Passes Away Leaving Lasting Legacy

Sunjay Kapur, esteemed chairman of the auto components company Sona Comstar, tragically passed away at 53 in London following a heart attack while engaging in polo. Reports confirm this incident took place on June 12, 2025.

The company announced his passing with deep sadness, acknowledging his role as a visionary leader whose guidance was instrumental in shaping Sona Comstar's success. Known for his dedication, Kapur's values and leadership qualities have left an indelible mark on the company.

Sona Comstar, founded in 1995, stands as a prominent automotive technology firm with a significant global footprint. They assured customers and stakeholders that business operations would remain uninterrupted as they honour Kapur's enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)