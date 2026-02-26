A-1 Sureja Industries Powers Ahead with New Electric Vehicle Orders

A-1 Sureja Industries, a BSE-listed company's associate, has made significant strides in the electric vehicle sector by securing two substantial purchase orders, totaling over 1,400 low-speed electric two-wheelers. This move significantly bolsters their order book and shows rising market demand for cost-effective, low-speed electric vehicles.

The company has also introduced its 'Yellow EV' mobile application, a digital platform aimed at enhancing operational efficiency. Available on the Google Play Store, the app facilitates streamlined onboarding, service coordination, and workflow management, aligning with the company's digital-first strategy to optimize customer engagement as they expand.

Receiving the first order from Zipnova Enterprise LLP for 525 units and a second from Aayushman Engineering for 900 units, A-1 Sureja Industries underscores its commitment to the 'Made in India, Made for India' initiative. The company plans further expansion through a structured partner- and franchise-led model for a scalable assembly and distribution network.

