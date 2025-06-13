Left Menu

Empowering Spiritual Entrepreneurs: The Soulful Business Retreat 2025

The Soulful Business Retreat 2025, organized by The Occult Academy in Mumbai, brought together over 100 participants for a transformative spiritual entrepreneurship event. Abhishek K Madan and Harpreet Kaur led the event, which featured the launch of a new book and spiritual tools, with special guest Hema Malini inspiring attendees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 13-06-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 11:19 IST
Empowering Spiritual Entrepreneurs: The Soulful Business Retreat 2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Soulful Business Retreat 2025, held in Mumbai, drew more than 100 participants from India and beyond to explore spiritual entrepreneurship. The event, orchestrated by The Occult Academy, combined healing rituals with cutting-edge business strategies over two transformative days.

Visionaries Abhishek K Madan and Harpreet Kaur, founders of The Occult Academy, led the retreat, spotlighted by the presence of Padma Shri recipient Hema Malini. Hema Malini not only delivered an inspiring keynote address but also participated in the launch of the community-authored book 'Fearless & Feminine'.

The retreat offered attendees a blend of emotional healing and business insight, highlighted by the unveiling of the 'Divine Whispers' affirmation deck. Participants left with newfound clarity and action plans to establish thriving spiritual businesses through transformative experiences and strategic training.

(With inputs from agencies.)

