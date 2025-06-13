Empowering Spiritual Entrepreneurs: The Soulful Business Retreat 2025

The Soulful Business Retreat 2025, held in Mumbai, drew more than 100 participants from India and beyond to explore spiritual entrepreneurship. The event, orchestrated by The Occult Academy, combined healing rituals with cutting-edge business strategies over two transformative days.

Visionaries Abhishek K Madan and Harpreet Kaur, founders of The Occult Academy, led the retreat, spotlighted by the presence of Padma Shri recipient Hema Malini. Hema Malini not only delivered an inspiring keynote address but also participated in the launch of the community-authored book 'Fearless & Feminine'.

The retreat offered attendees a blend of emotional healing and business insight, highlighted by the unveiling of the 'Divine Whispers' affirmation deck. Participants left with newfound clarity and action plans to establish thriving spiritual businesses through transformative experiences and strategic training.

(With inputs from agencies.)