Tragedy in the Skies: Remembering Anju Sharma

Anju Sharma, originally from Ramsaran Majra village in Haryana, was among those who perished in an Air India crash departing Ahmedabad for London. The accident claimed 241 lives. Her family struggles with conveying the devastating news to her parents, who remain unaware of the tragedy.

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London tragically crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday, claiming 241 lives. Among the victims was 55-year-old Anju Sharma, whose family hails from Ramsaran Majra village in Haryana's Kurukshetra district. Anju's presence aboard the ill-fated flight was tied to her journey to reunite with her elder daughter.

The emotional turmoil deepens as Anju's uncle, Balkishan Sharma, grapples with the task of informing Anju's elderly parents about the catastrophe. 'It's heartbreaking to imagine breaking this news to my brother,' he shared with PTI, acknowledging the profound impact such a revelation might have on the aging couple.

Survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh, a British national of Indian origin, stands as a sole testament to miraculously escaping the disaster, which also counted former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani among its passengers. The incident has sent shockwaves across Anju's extended family and the community, with her sister Neelu fondly recalling Anju's compassion and warmth.

