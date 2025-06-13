New Cast Members Join 'The Rings of Power' Season Three

The much-anticipated season three of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' has expanded its cast with the inclusion of actors Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young. As announced, Richardson will feature as a series regular, while Varla and Young take on recurring roles.

'The Rings of Power,' inspired by the extensive appendices of 'The Lord of the Rings,' delves into the Second Age of Middle Earth, a timeline set millennia before the happenings of J.R.R. Tolkien's celebrated novels. The narrative will shed light on the formation of the original rings of power, critical to the Dark Lord Sauron's conquest of Middle Earth.

The series boasts a diverse ensemble that includes Charlie Vickers, Morfydd Clark, and Robert Aramayo. Creators JD Payne and Patrick McKay spearheaded the project, with its initial season premiered on Prime Video in September 2022, and the sequel released in August 2024. Richardson, recognized for roles in productions like 'Daughter of the Bride,' joins Varla and Young, established in projects such as 'Deep State' and 'Don't Breathe 2,' respectively.