Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Engagement: A Musical Union

Pop singer Dua Lipa has announced her engagement to actor Callum Turner. The news, confirmed through Vogue, highlights her joy in taking this significant step with Turner, who presented her with a custom-made ring. The couple has been dating since January last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-06-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 13:21 IST
International pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially announced her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The Grammy-winning artist, renowned for chart-toppers like ''Levitating'' and ''Houdini'', shared the exciting news in a recent interview with Vogue.

''Yes, we're engaged... It's very exciting,'' Lipa expressed, revealing their dreams of growing old together and nurturing a lifelong friendship. Turner, known for his roles in ''The Boys in the Boat'' and ''Queen & Country'', collaborated with Lipa's best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa, to create a custom engagement ring.

The couple, who began their relationship in January of the previous year, has been open about their mutual fondness and plans for the future. The engagement marks a new chapter for the duo, merging love and friendship in a harmonious blend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

