Dua Lipa and Callum Turner’s Engagement: A Musical Union

International pop sensation Dua Lipa has officially announced her engagement to British actor Callum Turner. The Grammy-winning artist, renowned for chart-toppers like ''Levitating'' and ''Houdini'', shared the exciting news in a recent interview with Vogue.

''Yes, we're engaged... It's very exciting,'' Lipa expressed, revealing their dreams of growing old together and nurturing a lifelong friendship. Turner, known for his roles in ''The Boys in the Boat'' and ''Queen & Country'', collaborated with Lipa's best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa, to create a custom engagement ring.

The couple, who began their relationship in January of the previous year, has been open about their mutual fondness and plans for the future. The engagement marks a new chapter for the duo, merging love and friendship in a harmonious blend.

