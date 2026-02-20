Left Menu

Drama Over Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery Winner

The Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery's Rs 20 crore prize distribution is on hold due to a court dispute over ticket ownership. Piravom's K K Sajimon claims to possess the winning ticket, which he alleges was misplaced by a courier service. The High Court has demanded further information and responses by February 27.

Updated: 20-02-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:09 IST
Drama Over Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery Winner
The High Court has temporarily halted the release of the Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery's Rs 20 crore prize, pending resolution of a legal dispute surrounding the ownership of the winning ticket.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered the Directorate of State Lotteries to refrain from disbursing the prize money. This decision came after K K Sajimon from Ernakulam district filed a plea claiming ownership of the winning ticket, which he says went missing at a courier office.

The court has summoned responses from the Kerala government, the Directorate of State Lotteries, and other parties involved. Furthermore, it requested a sealed submission from the Directorate detailing the winning ticket and the individual currently claiming the prize for review at a hearing set for February 27.

