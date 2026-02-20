Drama Over Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery Winner
The Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery's Rs 20 crore prize distribution is on hold due to a court dispute over ticket ownership. Piravom's K K Sajimon claims to possess the winning ticket, which he alleges was misplaced by a courier service. The High Court has demanded further information and responses by February 27.
The High Court has temporarily halted the release of the Kerala Christmas Bumper Lottery's Rs 20 crore prize, pending resolution of a legal dispute surrounding the ownership of the winning ticket.
Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas ordered the Directorate of State Lotteries to refrain from disbursing the prize money. This decision came after K K Sajimon from Ernakulam district filed a plea claiming ownership of the winning ticket, which he says went missing at a courier office.
The court has summoned responses from the Kerala government, the Directorate of State Lotteries, and other parties involved. Furthermore, it requested a sealed submission from the Directorate detailing the winning ticket and the individual currently claiming the prize for review at a hearing set for February 27.
