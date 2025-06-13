Himachal's Bold Move: Beas River Mining Ban Sparks New Tourism Initiative
The administration in Sujanpur, Himachal Pradesh has banned mining in the Beas River due to illegal activities. The SDM, Vikas Shukla, plans to introduce rafting for patrols and tourism. A special WhatsApp group for monitoring illegal mining was also formed, engaging local representatives.
The Sujanpur administration in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district has issued an immediate ban on mining activities in the Beas River, a decision confirmed by local officials on Friday.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla implemented the ban following site visits prompted by illegal mining complaints. Shukla also encourages mining companies to submit valid documentation to the subdivision office for subsequent actions.
In conjunction with the mining ban, a special WhatsApp group has been organized for vigilant monitoring, comprising departmental officers, local panchayat leaders, and media members. This group aims to promptly share illegal mining information and photos. Additionally, rafting trials are being organized to assist in river patrolling, emergency rescues, and tourism promotion.
