Reviving the Peeli: A Lifeline for Badlapur

A new campaign, spearheaded by BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra, aims to revive the endangered Peeli River in Badlapur. The project, launched with Vedic prayers, focuses on riverbank repairs and involves local citizens and organizations. The 70 km river, crucial for local farmers, has suffered from encroachment and reduced rainfall.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaunpur | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A campaign aimed at reviving the endangered Peeli River was inaugurated in the Badlapur constituency, according to officials. The initiative, under the slogan 'Badlapur Resolved, Peeli River Protected', began with Vedic prayers led by BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra.

Efforts to repair the riverbanks are actively underway, with Mishra emphasizing the river's importance as a lifeline for the assembly. In a meeting with District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra, an action plan was discussed to align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for river conservation.

The 70-kilometer Peeli River originates in Sultanpur and flows through multiple villages before joining the Gomti River. Due to encroachment and less rainfall, the river has been drying up, prompting intensified conservation efforts in Badlapur.

Latest News

