Reviving the Peeli: A Lifeline for Badlapur

A campaign aimed at reviving the endangered Peeli River was inaugurated in the Badlapur constituency, according to officials. The initiative, under the slogan 'Badlapur Resolved, Peeli River Protected', began with Vedic prayers led by BJP MLA Ramesh Chandra Mishra.

Efforts to repair the riverbanks are actively underway, with Mishra emphasizing the river's importance as a lifeline for the assembly. In a meeting with District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra, an action plan was discussed to align with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision for river conservation.

The 70-kilometer Peeli River originates in Sultanpur and flows through multiple villages before joining the Gomti River. Due to encroachment and less rainfall, the river has been drying up, prompting intensified conservation efforts in Badlapur.

