BTS Sparks Global Excitement with Reunion Hopes

International fans of K-pop sensation BTS gathered near Seoul, eagerly anticipating the group's reunion following members' military service. Celebrating BTS' 12th anniversary, the festival lacked official reunion details but fueled anticipation of a 2026 world tour, boosting HYBE's market value.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands of international fans of the renowned K-pop group BTS converged in Seoul's suburbs, buzzing with anticipation for a potential reunion following the members' military service completion.

This year's BTS Festa, marking the group's 12th anniversary, brought fans from across the globe, despite uncertainty about any appearances by the recently discharged members. Organized by HYBE, the event commemorates the group that last performed in 2022 and hasn't toured since 2019 due to the pandemic and military duties.

Enthusiastic supporters attended with hopes of catching glimpses of the stars, especially as rapper J-Hope concludes his world tour. Market speculation around a 2026 world tour has bolstered HYBE's stock performance, reflecting strong expectations for BTS' highly anticipated return.

