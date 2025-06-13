Left Menu

'Malcolm in the Middle' Revival: Wilkerson Family Returns Without Dewey

The 'Malcolm in the Middle' revival will see most of the original cast returning except Erik Per Sullivan, who will not reprise his role as Dewey. Sullivan, now furthering his education at Harvard, has chosen to continue his retirement from acting, despite being invited to join the revival.

Updated: 13-06-2025 16:15 IST
Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated revival of 'Malcolm in the Middle' is set to bring back the beloved Wilkerson family, with Frankie Muniz, Bryan Cranston, Jane Kaczmarek, Christopher Masterson, and Justin Berfield reprising their roles. Notably absent will be Erik Per Sullivan, who originally played the character Dewey. The news was confirmed by Variety.

Sullivan, who took a step back from the acting world in 2010, has left fans unsurprised by his decision to not join the new Disney+ event series. Despite his absence, Cranston, speaking to Variety, mentioned that Sullivan was indeed invited to return but preferred to remain out of the spotlight.

In a podcast conversation with Dana Carvey and David Spade, Cranston revealed Sullivan is currently pursuing a master's degree at Harvard. Having not acted since his early teens, Sullivan expressed no interest in reviving his acting career. The four-episode revival is backed by Disney Branded Television.

