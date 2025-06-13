Eric Dane Shares Emotional ALS Journey with Diane Sawyer

Actor Eric Dane has publicly disclosed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in a poignant teaser for an upcoming Good Morning America segment, as reported by People. Dane, 52, discussed his health battle with Diane Sawyer, touching upon his extensive acting career, including roles in Charmed, Grey's Anatomy, and Euphoria.

Following significant appearances in films like Marley & Me and Valentine's Day, he emerged as Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship. In the segment, Dane expressed his daily reality of living with ALS, emphasizing, 'I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening.' The clip illustrates an intimate and heartfelt conversation between him and Sawyer, with Dane becoming visibly emotional.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April and expressed gratitude for his family's support, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine. The actor has requested privacy during this period. ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and incurable neurologic disease, with most patients living three to five years post-diagnosis, though some may survive longer, shared People. (ANI)