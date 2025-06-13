Left Menu

Eric Dane Shares Emotional ALS Journey with Diane Sawyer

Actor Eric Dane, known for roles in Grey's Anatomy and Euphoria, candidly discusses his ALS diagnosis on Good Morning America. Seen in an emotional clip with Diane Sawyer, Dane talks about his struggle, stating, 'This is not the end of my story.' He seeks privacy for his family during this challenging time.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:45 IST
Eric Dane Shares Emotional ALS Journey with Diane Sawyer
Eric Dane (Image source: Instagram/ @realericdane). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Eric Dane has publicly disclosed his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in a poignant teaser for an upcoming Good Morning America segment, as reported by People. Dane, 52, discussed his health battle with Diane Sawyer, touching upon his extensive acting career, including roles in Charmed, Grey's Anatomy, and Euphoria.

Following significant appearances in films like Marley & Me and Valentine's Day, he emerged as Captain Tom Chandler in The Last Ship. In the segment, Dane expressed his daily reality of living with ALS, emphasizing, 'I wake up every day and I'm immediately reminded that this is happening.' The clip illustrates an intimate and heartfelt conversation between him and Sawyer, with Dane becoming visibly emotional.

Dane announced his ALS diagnosis in April and expressed gratitude for his family's support, including his wife Rebecca Gayheart and their daughters, Billie Beatrice and Georgia Geraldine. The actor has requested privacy during this period. ALS, commonly referred to as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive and incurable neurologic disease, with most patients living three to five years post-diagnosis, though some may survive longer, shared People. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025