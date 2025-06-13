Left Menu

Earthquakes Threaten Sacred Heritage on Mount Athos

Ongoing earthquakes have damaged centuries-old monasteries in northern Greece's Mount Athos. A magnitude 5.3 quake and subsequent tremors caused severe structural harm, including cracks in the Monastery of Xenophon's dome and damage to religious frescoes. Restoration and assessment efforts are underway to preserve this vital Orthodox Christian site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thessaloniki | Updated: 13-06-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 18:09 IST
Earthquakes Threaten Sacred Heritage on Mount Athos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Greece

In a secluded monastic community in northern Greece, a series of earthquakes have caused significant damage to centuries-old monasteries, authorities revealed on Friday.

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Mount Athos peninsula on June 7, followed by numerous aftershocks both on land and at sea.

The tremors inflicted severe structural damage to the Monastery of Xenophon, dating back to the 10th century, and damaged several religious frescoes, according to the Culture Ministry.

Mount Athos, a region of great importance to Orthodox Christians, is a semi-autonomous republic hosting 20 monasteries. It is renowned as the Holy Mountain and functions under strict traditional rules, including prohibitions on female visitors.

Lina Mendoni, the Culture Minister, emphasized the urgency of addressing the damage, acknowledging Mount Athos' immense historical and spiritual value. Efforts to restore structures and artwork will be accelerated, pending a detailed assessment next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025