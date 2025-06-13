Earthquakes Threaten Sacred Heritage on Mount Athos

In a secluded monastic community in northern Greece, a series of earthquakes have caused significant damage to centuries-old monasteries, authorities revealed on Friday.

A powerful 5.3 magnitude earthquake shook the Mount Athos peninsula on June 7, followed by numerous aftershocks both on land and at sea.

The tremors inflicted severe structural damage to the Monastery of Xenophon, dating back to the 10th century, and damaged several religious frescoes, according to the Culture Ministry.

Mount Athos, a region of great importance to Orthodox Christians, is a semi-autonomous republic hosting 20 monasteries. It is renowned as the Holy Mountain and functions under strict traditional rules, including prohibitions on female visitors.

Lina Mendoni, the Culture Minister, emphasized the urgency of addressing the damage, acknowledging Mount Athos' immense historical and spiritual value. Efforts to restore structures and artwork will be accelerated, pending a detailed assessment next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)