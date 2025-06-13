Supreme Court Steps In: 'Thug Life' Faces Fierce State Ban Over Language Controversy

The Supreme Court has sought a response from the Karnataka government following a plea that challenges the unofficial ban on the film 'Thug Life,' starring Kamal Haasan. The film, despite having Central Board of Film Certification clearance, faces an alleged bar from screening accompanied by threats of violence.

Advocate A Velan, representing M Mahesh Reddy, highlighted actions by Karnataka authorities that undermine constitutional rights, focusing on the freedom of speech under Article 19(1)(a). The bench, acknowledging the urgency, has set a response deadline for June 17, 2025.

The plea underscores the government's failure to act against threats and violence, criticizing it as a severe weakening of law enforcement. It stresses the importance of safeguarding constitutional principles and calls for urgent legal redress to prevent similar instances in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)