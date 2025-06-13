Left Menu

'Charhda Sooraj': A Beacon for Change

The 'Charhda Sooraj' campaign, initiated by Hoshiarpur's district administration, offers a digital platform for individuals and organizations to address societal issues. Led by DC Aashika Jain, this movement celebrates 'changemakers' in education, health, and more, encouraging youth participation and recognition of grassroots efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Hoshiarpur district administration has launched the 'Charhda Sooraj' campaign to provide a digital platform for individuals and organizations committed to societal betterment. District Commissioner Aashika Jain announced that the initiative aims to foster youth engagement in tackling civic and climate challenges.

In partnership with the Red Cross Society, the campaign seeks to recognize contributions in education, health, environment, animal welfare, and social justice. Jain emphasized that 'Charhda Sooraj' is a movement to celebrate grassroots changemakers whose stories often remain untold.

Participants can share their impactful work via WhatsApp or the campaign's Facebook page. The administration encourages school students to undertake social responsibility tasks during summer vacations, with commendable efforts to be honored at a district event.

