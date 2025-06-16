Dakota Johnson on Intimacy Coordination: 'It's Not Sexy'

Dakota Johnson, star of "Materialists," recently highlighted the significance of intimacy coordinators in the post #MeToo era on Hollywood sets. She shared her thoughts on Amy Poehler's "Good Hang" podcast, expressing that shooting intimate scenes is far from sexy and requires a professional approach to ensure safety and comfort for actors involved.

During her conversation, Johnson, who gained widespread recognition from her role in the "Fifty Shades" trilogy, emphasized her technique of understanding her character deeply before engaging in intimate scenes. She noted that character background and motivation play a crucial role in these performances.

Raised to be confident and proud of her body by actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, Dakota expressed gratitude for her upbringing. She believes that body confidence is essential when portraying intimate scenes, helping her deliver more authentic performances. Alongside her role in "Materialists," Johnson is set to star in the upcoming film "Verity" with Anne Hathaway.

(With inputs from agencies.)