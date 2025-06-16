Statue of Shivaji Maharaj Faces Another Crisis

In a developing story from Maharashtra, Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised concerns over the integrity of the newly installed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district. Sapkal claims that a large hole has emerged on the statue's pedestal, echoing past mishaps regarding the monument.

The prior statue, which was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, fell last year due to alleged corruption, Sapkal noted. Recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 11, the new statue was intended to resolve public outrage over the collapse of its predecessor.

Sapkal argues that the quick deterioration of the new statue's pedestal is indicative of poor construction, driven once again by corruption. The situation has reignited debates over accountability and transparency in public works.