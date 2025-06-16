Left Menu

Statue of Shivaji Maharaj Faces Another Crisis

The Maharashtra Congress chief, Harshwardhan Sapkal, has alleged a construction flaw in the pedestal of the newly erected Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort, Sindhudurg district. A large hole has developed, reminiscent of the corruption issues that led to the previous statue's collapse, prompting public concern.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-06-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 16:53 IST
Statue of Shivaji Maharaj Faces Another Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a developing story from Maharashtra, Congress chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has raised concerns over the integrity of the newly installed statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg district. Sapkal claims that a large hole has emerged on the statue's pedestal, echoing past mishaps regarding the monument.

The prior statue, which was officially inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4, 2023, fell last year due to alleged corruption, Sapkal noted. Recently inaugurated by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on May 11, the new statue was intended to resolve public outrage over the collapse of its predecessor.

Sapkal argues that the quick deterioration of the new statue's pedestal is indicative of poor construction, driven once again by corruption. The situation has reignited debates over accountability and transparency in public works.

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025