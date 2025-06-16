Left Menu

Transformative Yoga Journeys at Maa Shakti Yog Bali

Maa Shakti Yog Bali provides globally recognized Yoga Teacher Training programs rooted in ancient Indian wisdom in Ubud, Bali. Offering courses for all levels, the school ensures a holistic, transformative experience with eco-friendly accommodations, experienced guidance, and a strong global community. Monthly intakes provide flexible options for personal growth.

Bali - June 16, 2025 — At the serene center of Bali's Ubud, Maa Shakti Yog Bali extends an invitation to yoga practitioners globally for its esteemed Yoga Teacher Training (YTT) programs. These programs, anchored in India's timeless teachings, promise to rejuvenate the body, mind, and spirit.

The newly revamped yoga campus now boasts eco-friendly accommodations, an expansive open-air shala, and meticulously landscaped meditation zones. This setting is meticulously designed to promote profound introspection and holistic living, enhancing the transformative yoga experience amidst Bali's lush jungle surroundings.

The school offers Yoga Alliance-certified programs spanning from 100 to 500 hours, focusing on more than just yoga postures. It delves into classical Hatha and Vinyasa practices, pranayama, meditation, and yogic philosophy, all led by seasoned Indian instructors known for their profound wisdom and personalized mentoring. For students seeking a path in teaching or personal transformation, Maa Shakti Yog Bali provides an enriching and authentic space for growth.

