Celebrating Crocodile Conservation: A Jubilant Milestone in Odisha

In a commendable stride towards wildlife conservation, Odisha is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Crocodile Conservation Programme, a move that has bolstered the population of endangered crocodiles, particularly saltwater species.

Once facing extinction due to rampant hunting, these reptiles have seen a resurgence, largely due to habitat protection and the active involvement of local authorities. Bhitarkanika National Park, now home to nearly 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, stands as a testament to the success of these initiatives.

The programme's success, as noted by researcher Sudhakar Kar, highlights the importance of legislative support and community involvement in wildlife preservation efforts, bringing socio-ecological benefits and fostering environmental stewardship.

