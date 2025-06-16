Left Menu

Celebrating Crocodile Conservation: A Jubilant Milestone in Odisha

Odisha proudly commemorates 50 years of the Crocodile Conservation Programme, the only state in India to house all three crocodile species. This initiative has successfully revived saltwater crocodile populations, primarily in Bhitarkanika National Park, demonstrating significant ecological recovery and habitat preservation achieved through legislative protection and conservation efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kendrapara | Updated: 16-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 17:49 IST
Celebrating Crocodile Conservation: A Jubilant Milestone in Odisha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable stride towards wildlife conservation, Odisha is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its Crocodile Conservation Programme, a move that has bolstered the population of endangered crocodiles, particularly saltwater species.

Once facing extinction due to rampant hunting, these reptiles have seen a resurgence, largely due to habitat protection and the active involvement of local authorities. Bhitarkanika National Park, now home to nearly 1,826 saltwater crocodiles, stands as a testament to the success of these initiatives.

The programme's success, as noted by researcher Sudhakar Kar, highlights the importance of legislative support and community involvement in wildlife preservation efforts, bringing socio-ecological benefits and fostering environmental stewardship.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties.

Dialogue will be started on cyber, maritime security: Modi on bilateral ties...

 Global
2
Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

 India
3
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
4
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025