Andhra Pradesh Gears Up for Record-Breaking International Yoga Day

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu is mobilizing efforts for a grand International Yoga Day on June 21 in Vizag, expecting 2 crore participants across the state. In collaboration with PM Narendra Modi's suggestions, the event aims for a Guinness record with plans for yoga sessions at one lakh locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 16-06-2025 21:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 21:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on the state to make the upcoming International Yoga Day on June 21 a resounding success, as the event unfolds in Vizag. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend, amplifying its significance.

Should any issues arise, Andhra University is on standby as a backup venue. The CM urged thorough preparation and coordination, ensuring that logistics and attendees are managed efficiently, with over 3,000 buses ready to transport yoga enthusiasts.

The administration targets two crore participants statewide, coupling the event with a Guinness World Record attempt. Yoga demonstrations will occur on naval ships near RK Beach, with plans in place for every potential hurdle. Naidu affirmed that vibrant efforts are set forth for a memorable celebration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

