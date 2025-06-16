Left Menu

Adnan Sami and Asha Bhosle Reunite for Melodic Magic: 'Aao Na'

Adnan Sami collaborates with iconic singer Asha Bhosle for the independent song 'Aao Na' after 25 years since their last single. The song, expressing heartfelt romance and a vibrant melody, underscores the timelessness of music beyond trends. Sami also discusses the impact of corporate influence on music creativity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 23:48 IST
Adnan Sami (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned singer Adnan Sami has teamed up once again with legendary Asha Bhosle for their new track 'Aao Na', marking their first independent collaboration in 25 years since 'Kabhi To Nazar Milao'. He shared the excitement of partnering with Asha on a fresh project, emphasizing the meaningfulness of their collaboration.

According to Sami, 'Aao Na', written by Kunaal Vermaa, captures the essence of romance and the excitement of second chances. Featuring his unique musical charm paired with Bhosle's timeless vocals, the melody seeks to resonate with audiences through its heartfelt rhythm and emotional depth.

Sami reflects on the evolving music landscape, stressing that in a market increasingly driven by corporate metrics, the authenticity of a melody remains key. He argues that while styles and genres may shift, the core appeal of music lies in its melodic heart. The singer continues to advocate for creative freedom amidst data-driven industry pressures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

