Robin Wright's Battle for Equal Pay in 'House of Cards'

Robin Wright, renowned for her portrayal of Claire Underwood in the critically acclaimed series 'House of Cards,' recently opened up about her struggle for equal pay, attributing the disparity to her not having won an Academy Award.

Speaking in a session moderated by Variety's international features director, Leo Barraclough, Wright recounted how director David Fincher had envisioned 'House of Cards' as a groundbreaking project. Despite her character's rise in popularity alongside Kevin Spacey's, Wright had to fight for equitable compensation.

'It was a challenge,' Wright admitted, 'When I argued for equal pay, they offered an executive producer title and directing roles instead of matching my acting salary to Spacey's, citing my lack of an Oscar.' Wright highlighted the persistent gender pay gap in Hollywood, emphasizing that awards often dictate salaries.

