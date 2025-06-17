Minnesota Tragedy: Lawmakers Targeted in Deadly Home Attacks

An early Saturday morning in Minnesota turned deadly as a man impersonating a police officer attacked Democratic lawmakers in their homes. Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, while Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were critically injured. The suspect, identified as Vance Boelter, is now confronting state and federal murder charges.

The chilling timeline of events underscores the level of premeditation involved. At 2:06 a.m., the Hoffmans' daughter dialed 911 after her parents were shot, with surveillance footage capturing a man in tactical gear demanding entry at their front door under the guise of a police officer. By 2:24 a.m., similar attempts were made at another official's home, though no one was present.

Police officers arrived for a safety check at the Hortmans' residence later that morning, only to find the grisly aftermath of an invasion. Boelter sent a haunting message to his family after the attacks, indicating a premeditated act of violence. The investigation continues as Minnesotans grapple with this shocking crime.

