Minnesota Tragedy: Lawmakers Targeted in Deadly Home Attacks

A tragic incident unfolded in Minnesota where a man posing as a police officer fatally shot Democratic state legislator Melissa Hortman and her husband. The suspect, Vance Boelter, also gravely wounded Senator John Hoffman and his wife. The events transpired early Saturday, with Boelter now facing murder charges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 03:39 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An early Saturday morning in Minnesota turned deadly as a man impersonating a police officer attacked Democratic lawmakers in their homes. Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed, while Senator John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, were critically injured. The suspect, identified as Vance Boelter, is now confronting state and federal murder charges.

The chilling timeline of events underscores the level of premeditation involved. At 2:06 a.m., the Hoffmans' daughter dialed 911 after her parents were shot, with surveillance footage capturing a man in tactical gear demanding entry at their front door under the guise of a police officer. By 2:24 a.m., similar attempts were made at another official's home, though no one was present.

Police officers arrived for a safety check at the Hortmans' residence later that morning, only to find the grisly aftermath of an invasion. Boelter sent a haunting message to his family after the attacks, indicating a premeditated act of violence. The investigation continues as Minnesotans grapple with this shocking crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Lodha Developers: A New Era Unveiled

Historic Decision: India to Combine Caste Census with National Census

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

