Doctor Linked to 'Friends' Star's Overdose Agrees to Plea

A California doctor implicated in the overdose death of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry is set to plead guilty to four counts of illegal drug distribution, specifically regarding ketamine, as revealed by a court filing on Monday.

Salvador Plasencia may face a prison sentence of up to 40 years, as stated by prosecutors. Perry, aged 54, passed away in October 2023 due to the acute effects of ketamine and other factors leading to his accidental drowning in a hot tub, concluded a December 2023 autopsy report.

The actor, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic '90s sitcom 'Friends,' had long been open about his struggle with substance abuse throughout his career.

