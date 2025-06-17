Breaking the House of Cards: Robin Wright's Battle for Equal Pay
Actor Robin Wright faced challenges in securing equal pay to her co-star Kevin Spacey in 'House of Cards.' Despite the popularity of her character, Wright was offered additional roles as a producer and director rather than equal pay, citing the lack of an Oscar win as a barrier.
Actor Robin Wright, known for her portrayal of Claire Underwood in the acclaimed series 'House of Cards,' faced significant hurdles in advocating for equal pay with her co-star, Kevin Spacey. Despite the show's success, Wright's requests were met with resistance due to her not having won an Oscar.
Beginning in 2013, 'House of Cards' captivated audiences for six seasons on Netflix. The show, initially pitched to Wright by director David Fincher, was lauded for its ahead-of-its-time approach. Wright, also celebrated for her roles in 'The Princess Bride' and 'Forrest Gump,' found it tough to negotiate parity with Spacey, an Academy Award-winner.
Wright was eventually offered multiple alternative roles, including executive producer and director, instead of equal pay. She highlighted systemic gender disparities, noting that awards like the Oscars often dictate remuneration in the industry. Though frustrated, Wright acknowledged that expressing anger would not yield change in entrenched industry practices.
