Left Menu

Murder of Influencer Sparks Controversy: Clash of Beliefs and Justice

The murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, aka 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,' has been defended by Akal Takht's head priest. The incident highlights tensions between promoting modern content and traditional religious values. Two arrests have been made, with a key accused fleeing to the UAE, raising concerns over cultural beliefs and justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 17-06-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 12:30 IST
Murder of Influencer Sparks Controversy: Clash of Beliefs and Justice
murder
  • Country:
  • India

The shocking murder of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, widely known as 'Kamal Kaur Bhabhi,' has ignited tensions between contemporary digital culture and traditional religious values. The head priest of the Akal Takht, Giani Malkeet Singh, defended the heinous act, suggesting it was a response to the promotion of obscenity.

The crime has led to the arrest of two individuals, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, who reportedly confessed to targeting Kanchan for her 'immoral and vulgar content.' This incident illustrates the friction between evolving cultural expressions and deep-rooted community sentiments.

A key suspect, Amritpal Singh Mehron, has fled to the United Arab Emirates. Authorities allege that Mehron, a self-styled Sikh radical, was the mastermind behind the murder and had previously threatened other female influencers. The case raises critical discussions about cultural integrity and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

Nino Iralu Sworn In as Nagaland's New Lokayukta

 India
2
New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

New Spectral CT Scanner at Southland Hospital Elevates Cancer & Cardiac Care

 New Zealand
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025