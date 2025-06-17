Final Farewell to a Fallen Aviator: Captain Sumeet Sabharwal's Heart-Wrenching Goodbye
Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the pilot in command of the Air India flight that crash-landed in Ahmedabad, was laid to rest in Mumbai. The 56-year-old pilot's tragic passing was mourned by family, friends, and dignitaries at an emotional ceremony following the calamity that claimed numerous lives.
In a somber ceremony, the final rites of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the courageous pilot of the ill-fated Air India flight, took place in Mumbai, capturing the hearts of those present. The emotional farewell saw his grieving father and family bidding adieu amidst a gathering of near and dear ones.
The funeral, held at the electric crematorium in Chakala, was attended by family and friends, following the arrival of Sabharwal's mortal remains from Ahmedabad. Tributes poured in as those who knew him honored the life of the 56-year-old veteran aviator.
The tragic air disaster claimed the lives of all but one of 242 passengers and crew, as well as 29 others on the ground, after the Boeing 787 Dreamliner crashed into a medical complex shortly after takeoff. Sabharwal's loss was deeply felt as local dignitaries and residents paid their respects.
