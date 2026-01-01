Ajay Singhal's Blueprint for a Safer Haryana

Senior IPS officer Ajay Singhal has taken the reins as Haryana's director general of police, prioritizing peace, public safety, and law enforcement excellence. Singhal is determined to steer the state's law and order scenario with integrity and a focus on evolving crime patterns and technology.

In a detailed address, Singhal outlined his strategic vision, which includes a strong emphasis on women's safety and the protection of marginalized communities. He introduced plans to strengthen surveillance and conduct targeted interventions at crime hotspots, while also launching new initiatives like the 'May I Help You' scheme for public assistance.

The DGP assured a crackdown on cybercrime and extortion calls, with firm instructions from both the Union home ministry and the state government. In addition, police welfare is set to receive a significant boost, with financial aid and social security measures for police personnel and their families. Singhal highlighted community trust-building as a core mission, aiming to create a safe and responsive law enforcement environment.

