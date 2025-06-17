Left Menu

Fatal Fireworks Factory Explosion Rocks Central China

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China's Hunan province killed nine and injured 26. The blast at Shanzhou Fireworks Co triggered a complex firefighting effort. The Ministry of Emergency Management is investigating the cause of the blast.

An explosion at a fireworks factory in central China has resulted in the tragic deaths of nine individuals and injuries to 26 more, according to state media reports on Tuesday.

The catastrophic blast occurred Monday morning, generating a colossal plume of smoke visible in widely circulated online videos. The incident took place at the Shanzhou Fireworks Co facility, located in a mountainous area of Linli county, just north of Changde in Hunan province.

Firefighting efforts were hampered by the risk of further explosions and the absence of a major water source, as reported by state broadcaster CCTV. To combat the blaze, firefighters deployed remote-controlled water cannons, 28 water tankers, and two trucks equipped with high-powered pumps. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Emergency Management dispatched a working team to the site while the cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

