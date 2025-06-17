Left Menu

German Prosecutors Charge Chinese National in Heinous Crime Spree

A 43-year-old Chinese national in Germany faces charges of attempted murder and aggravated rape. Prosecutors allege he drugged and assaulted women, including during property viewings. The accused, from Offenbach, allegedly shared information on a platform about assaulting unconscious women and sold sedatives illegally.

  Country:
  • Germany

German prosecutors have leveled serious charges against a 43-year-old Chinese national, accused of committing 22 offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated rape. The case involves drugging victims, some of whom were known to him, with sleeping pills before assaulting them.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt detailed the allegations, revealing that in four instances, the accused overpowered victims, filmed the assaults, and in seven of these cases, administered life-threatening doses of drugs. The accused had reportedly been active on a Telegram platform discussing assault tactics.

The offenses, which occurred between January 2020 and November 2024, have left a dark mark on the community. The man, currently in custody, has drawn comparisons to the notorious case of Dominique Pelicot in France, highlighting a disturbing trend of predatory behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)

