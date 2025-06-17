German Prosecutors Charge Chinese National in Heinous Crime Spree

German prosecutors have leveled serious charges against a 43-year-old Chinese national, accused of committing 22 offenses, including attempted murder and aggravated rape. The case involves drugging victims, some of whom were known to him, with sleeping pills before assaulting them.

Prosecutors in Frankfurt detailed the allegations, revealing that in four instances, the accused overpowered victims, filmed the assaults, and in seven of these cases, administered life-threatening doses of drugs. The accused had reportedly been active on a Telegram platform discussing assault tactics.

The offenses, which occurred between January 2020 and November 2024, have left a dark mark on the community. The man, currently in custody, has drawn comparisons to the notorious case of Dominique Pelicot in France, highlighting a disturbing trend of predatory behavior.

