Left Menu

Karnataka Gears Up for Grand International Yoga Day Celebrations

Karnataka will host the 11th International Yoga Day with a major event at Vidhana Soudha on June 21, headed by Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot. Around 3,000 yoga enthusiasts will participate. Many events are planned across the state, supported by various organizations and health and wellness centers, marking a vibrant celebration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-06-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 20:16 IST
Karnataka Gears Up for Grand International Yoga Day Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 11th International Yoga Day is set for a monumental celebration in Karnataka on June 21, kicking off at Vidhana Soudha with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurating the event. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the event will see the participation of 3,000 yoga enthusiasts following the Central government's protocol.

The main program will run from 6 am to 8 am, paralleled by events at district and taluk centers. 'Yoga Sangam' has garnered collaboration from various organizations and civil groups, including a 45-minute yoga demonstration recommended by the AYUSH Ministry. Top Karnataka officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and prominent yoga gurus, will be in attendance.

Additionally, some 300 Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres will host the event in rural areas. The Department of AYUSH in Karnataka has launched a dedicated 100-day countdown campaign and organized 11 national-level yoga competitions in conjunction with the Government Ayurveda Research Centre. A grandiose 'Yoga Mahakumbh' will unfold at Mysore Palace with 15,000 attendees, alongside 30 district events engaging 5,000 participants each. Nationally, one lakh locations are targeted for the 'Yoga Sangam' with Karnataka planning for 10,000 programs.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025