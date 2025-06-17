Karnataka Gears Up for Grand International Yoga Day Celebrations

The 11th International Yoga Day is set for a monumental celebration in Karnataka on June 21, kicking off at Vidhana Soudha with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot inaugurating the event. Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao announced that the event will see the participation of 3,000 yoga enthusiasts following the Central government's protocol.

The main program will run from 6 am to 8 am, paralleled by events at district and taluk centers. 'Yoga Sangam' has garnered collaboration from various organizations and civil groups, including a 45-minute yoga demonstration recommended by the AYUSH Ministry. Top Karnataka officials, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and prominent yoga gurus, will be in attendance.

Additionally, some 300 Ayushman Health and Wellness Centres will host the event in rural areas. The Department of AYUSH in Karnataka has launched a dedicated 100-day countdown campaign and organized 11 national-level yoga competitions in conjunction with the Government Ayurveda Research Centre. A grandiose 'Yoga Mahakumbh' will unfold at Mysore Palace with 15,000 attendees, alongside 30 district events engaging 5,000 participants each. Nationally, one lakh locations are targeted for the 'Yoga Sangam' with Karnataka planning for 10,000 programs.