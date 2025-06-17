Tom Rhys Harries Takes the Spotlight as DC's Clayface

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries has been cast to play the title role in DC's forthcoming film 'Clayface,' according to reports by Variety. The announcement came from DC Studios head James Gunn, who took to social media to share the news.

"After a long and exhaustive search, we finally have our DCU Clayface in @tomrhysharries. Both Matt Reeves and I were just blown away by this guy, and can't wait for you to see this film, directed by James Watkins and written by Mike Flanagan," Gunn wrote on Instagram. The film promises to lean heavily on elements of horror and drama, focusing on a struggling actor who becomes living clay after consuming a strange substance. Unlike typical comic book films, 'Clayface' aims to venture beyond traditional genre boundaries.

The script is penned by Mike Flanagan, known for 'The Fall of the House of Usher.' Director James Watkins, recognized for 'Eden Lake,' is at the helm, with 'The Batman' director Matt Reeves on board as a producer. Although Tom Rhys Harries might not be a household name, his credentials include working alongside Uma Thurman in the Apple TV series 'Suspicion,' Gerard Butler in 'Kandahar,' Guy Ritchie's 'The Gentlemen,' and films like 'The Return' featuring Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche.

Production for 'Clayface' is set to commence in fall 2025, with a theatrical release targeted for September 11, 2026, as reported by Variety.

