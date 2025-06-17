Left Menu

NCIS: Tony & Ziva Spinoff Series Release Date Announced

The 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' spinoff, debuting September 4, will release weekly on Paramount+. Stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly return for an exciting journey filled with intrigue and danger. The story follows Tony and Ziva navigating threats while co-parenting, blending action with personal drama.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 22:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 22:56 IST
NCIS: Tony & Ziva Spinoff Series Release Date Announced
Representative Image (Pic source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The much-anticipated release date for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' has been set. Fans can look forward to the spinoff series premiering on September 4 with its first three episodes. Thereafter, a new episode will be available weekly, concluding with its finale on October 23.

The series will stream on Paramount+ across several countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and more, as reported by Variety. Stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly expressed their enthusiasm for returning to their iconic roles, promising fans a thrilling adventure that promises to be full of suspense and surprises.

The storyline begins with Ziva's apparent death years ago, prompting Tony to leave the NCIS team. The discovery of Ziva being alive sets the stage for their new journey together, raising their daughter, Tali. When Tony's security enterprise faces a threat, the family embarks on a high-stakes European escape, filled with mystery, trust issues, and the potential for a unique happy ending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025