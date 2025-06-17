NCIS: Tony & Ziva Spinoff Series Release Date Announced

The much-anticipated release date for 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' has been set. Fans can look forward to the spinoff series premiering on September 4 with its first three episodes. Thereafter, a new episode will be available weekly, concluding with its finale on October 23.

The series will stream on Paramount+ across several countries including the U.S., Canada, U.K., Australia, and more, as reported by Variety. Stars Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly expressed their enthusiasm for returning to their iconic roles, promising fans a thrilling adventure that promises to be full of suspense and surprises.

The storyline begins with Ziva's apparent death years ago, prompting Tony to leave the NCIS team. The discovery of Ziva being alive sets the stage for their new journey together, raising their daughter, Tali. When Tony's security enterprise faces a threat, the family embarks on a high-stakes European escape, filled with mystery, trust issues, and the potential for a unique happy ending.

