Tourism Minister's Resilience: Navigating Temples and Turbulence
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet local leaders and tour several ancient temples. His visit occurs two months after the Pahalgam terror attack. His flight to Delhi was affected by adverse weather, necessitating multiple diversions before landing.
Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set for a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he will meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, according to official sources.
During his visit, Shekhawat plans to tour several ancient temples in the Union Territory, including the renowned Kheer Bhawani Temple and Martand Surya Temple, alongside picturesque locations like Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in the Anantnag district. This tour follows nearly two months after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.
In response to the attack, Shekhawat maintained vigilant communication with Jammu and Kashmir's chief and tourism secretaries, striving to minimize the impact on the region's tourism sector. Meanwhile, logistical challenges arose during his travel as adverse weather led to his flight being diverted, ultimately landing in Bhopal before reaching Delhi. The unexpected diversions mirrored significant weather disruptions which rerouted 14 flights from Delhi's airport on Tuesday evening.
