Left Menu

Tourism Minister's Resilience: Navigating Temples and Turbulence

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will visit Jammu and Kashmir to meet local leaders and tour several ancient temples. His visit occurs two months after the Pahalgam terror attack. His flight to Delhi was affected by adverse weather, necessitating multiple diversions before landing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2025 23:45 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 23:45 IST
Tourism Minister's Resilience: Navigating Temples and Turbulence
Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat is set for a two-day official visit to Jammu and Kashmir, where he will meet Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, according to official sources.

During his visit, Shekhawat plans to tour several ancient temples in the Union Territory, including the renowned Kheer Bhawani Temple and Martand Surya Temple, alongside picturesque locations like Pahalgam and Betaab Valley in the Anantnag district. This tour follows nearly two months after the terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22.

In response to the attack, Shekhawat maintained vigilant communication with Jammu and Kashmir's chief and tourism secretaries, striving to minimize the impact on the region's tourism sector. Meanwhile, logistical challenges arose during his travel as adverse weather led to his flight being diverted, ultimately landing in Bhopal before reaching Delhi. The unexpected diversions mirrored significant weather disruptions which rerouted 14 flights from Delhi's airport on Tuesday evening.

TRENDING

1
Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

Stable Governance: Modi's 11-Year Legacy of Transformational Change

 India
2
Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical Glitches and Bomb Threat

Travel Turmoil: Air India and IndiGo Flights Face Disruptions Amid Technical...

 India
3
Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tomorrow

Sambhal's Water Conservation Breakthrough: Harnessing Rain for a Greener Tom...

 India
4
From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme Leader

From Weakness to Dominance: Khamenei's Four-Decade Reign as Iran's Supreme L...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing income data skew poverty metrics: Can AI fix them?

Financial sector turns to AI as traditional fraud detection falls short

Digital divide threatens telehealth equity in rural chronic disease management

Global logistics must prioritize risk resilience amid geopolitical shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025