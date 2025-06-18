Left Menu

Supreme Success: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Memoir Outshines Court Peers

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson earned over USD 2 million from her memoir 'Lovely One,' surpassing incomes of her peers. The book's success highlights financial aspects of the justices, who also engage in teaching and other book deals to complement their court salaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-06-2025 01:47 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 01:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has received more than USD 2 million from her bestselling memoir, 'Lovely One,' as detailed in her annual financial disclosure, made public on Tuesday.

The income Jackson garnered significantly surpasses that of her peers. The disclosure revealed Justice Neil Gorsuch earned USD 250,000 from his recent book, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor reported USD 134,000 from royalties and an advance for an upcoming publication.

The financial reports offer a glimpse into the justices' earnings, not accounting for property or spousal salaries, with many supplementing their court income through teaching and book deals.

