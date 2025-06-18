Supreme Success: Ketanji Brown Jackson's Memoir Outshines Court Peers

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson has received more than USD 2 million from her bestselling memoir, 'Lovely One,' as detailed in her annual financial disclosure, made public on Tuesday.

The income Jackson garnered significantly surpasses that of her peers. The disclosure revealed Justice Neil Gorsuch earned USD 250,000 from his recent book, while Justice Sonia Sotomayor reported USD 134,000 from royalties and an advance for an upcoming publication.

The financial reports offer a glimpse into the justices' earnings, not accounting for property or spousal salaries, with many supplementing their court income through teaching and book deals.

