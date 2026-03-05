Hezbollah's Influence Wanes Amid Lebanon's Tumultuous Conflict

In the aftermath of the killing of Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the situation between Israel and Hezbollah, a Shiite paramilitary group in Lebanon, has intensified. The group's response to these events has once again embroiled Lebanon in broader regional conflicts.

Despite previous dominance, Hezbollah's power has been eroded significantly since October 2023 due to Israeli strikes targeting its leadership. A recent ceasefire agreement, aimed at easing conflict, remains largely unimplemented, with sporadic violence continuing to occur along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Efforts to curb Hezbollah's military actions have sparked fears of sectarian violence within Lebanon, exacerbating existing tensions. The Lebanese government's recent ban on Hezbollah's military activities signals a shift, but the long-term impact on Lebanon's stability is uncertain as geopolitical challenges endure.

