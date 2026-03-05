Left Menu

Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's Expanding Fleet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un aims to enhance the navy's power by modernizing its fleet and constructing two new warships annually. During his visit to a 5,000-ton destroyer, he oversaw a missile test and discussed future naval projects amid tensions with the U.S. and its allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 12:19 IST
Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's Expanding Fleet
Kim Jong Un

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to assert his country's naval capabilities, as he aims to endow the navy with a 'powerful offensive capability.' During a recent visit to a 5,000-ton destroyer, Kim oversaw the test launch of a missile, underscoring his commitment to reinforce North Korea's maritime strength, as reported by state media KCNA.

Kim expressed his intentions to augment the naval fleet by constructing two surface warships each year under the new five-year plan. His remarks came during a visit to the Nampho Shipyard, where the national strategy for naval development, conceived at the ninth Congress, was laid out.

In his two-day trip, Kim inspected the Choe Hyon-class destroyers, which are pivotal to North Korea's naval strategy. Despite a failed launch of a second warship in May 2025, corrective measures were taken swiftly. With the vessel now operational, Kim conveyed satisfaction with the nuclear armament advancement of his navy.

TRENDING

1
Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic Missteps

Lukoil's International Gamble: A Cautionary Tale of Sanctions and Strategic ...

 Global
2
Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

Holi Crackdown: Delhi Police Issues 4,929 Challans in Traffic Drive

 India
3
Energy Markets Rattle Europe Post-Middle East Tensions

Energy Markets Rattle Europe Post-Middle East Tensions

 Global
4
Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

Russian Drone Attack on Panama-Flagged Vessel Near Ukraine's Chornomorsk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026