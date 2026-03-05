Kim Jong Un's Naval Ambitions: North Korea's Expanding Fleet

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un continues to assert his country's naval capabilities, as he aims to endow the navy with a 'powerful offensive capability.' During a recent visit to a 5,000-ton destroyer, Kim oversaw the test launch of a missile, underscoring his commitment to reinforce North Korea's maritime strength, as reported by state media KCNA.

Kim expressed his intentions to augment the naval fleet by constructing two surface warships each year under the new five-year plan. His remarks came during a visit to the Nampho Shipyard, where the national strategy for naval development, conceived at the ninth Congress, was laid out.

In his two-day trip, Kim inspected the Choe Hyon-class destroyers, which are pivotal to North Korea's naval strategy. Despite a failed launch of a second warship in May 2025, corrective measures were taken swiftly. With the vessel now operational, Kim conveyed satisfaction with the nuclear armament advancement of his navy.