Congress Exodus Boosts BJP in Assam: MLAs Switch Sides Ahead of Polls

In a significant political development ahead of Assam's assembly elections, three Congress MLAs have defected to the ruling BJP, bolstering its ranks. Kamalakhya De Purakayastha, Sashikanta Das, and Basanta Das joined the BJP in a formal induction ceremony led by state president Dilip Saikia and Union minister Pabitra Margherita.

The switch comes amid a series of high-profile defections from the Congress, including former Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah. The BJP, buoyed by this influx, has yet to decide on ticket allocations for the upcoming polls, as stated by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The Congress faces strategic challenges with these defections. Meanwhile, the party is leading a coalition, the 'Asom Sonmilito Morcha,' to counter the BJP, but seat-sharing arrangements with allies remain unresolved as elections loom.