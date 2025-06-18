Tanishq Joshi: Bridging Cultures Through Dance
Tanishq Joshi, a Los Angeles-based choreographer from India, transforms dance education by weaving South Asian culture into the Western dance narrative. As the first South Asian to receive an O-1 visa in street-style dance, he teaches at top studios and judges prestigious events, pushing cultural boundaries in the industry.
In the dance industry, often dominated by Western voices, Tanishq Joshi is setting a new standard. A Los Angeles-based choreographer originally from India, Joshi merges skill, culture, and purpose in an inspiring movement that's educating future artists and bridging cultural divides.
Joshi was the first South Asian from India to obtain the prestigious O-1 visa in street-style dance. He broke further ground as the first South Asian instructor at TMilly Studio, LA's premier commercial dance venue. His teaching extends to world-renowned institutions like Movement Lifestyle and OffStage Studio, elevating South Asian artistry in Western circles.
Beyond landmark teaching roles, Joshi judges major dance events across the U.S. and leads workshops in India, highlighting his global impact. By infusing cultural richness into his pedagogy, Joshi is reshaping the industry, offering underrepresented dancers a powerful platform to thrive.
