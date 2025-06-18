Left Menu

Tom Rhys Harries Cast as Lead in DC's Bold Take on 'Clayface'

Welsh actor Tom Rhys Harries is set to star in the DC film 'Clayface'. Directed by James Watkins and produced by Matt Reeves, the film explores the dark tale of a B-movie actor turned clay creature. Shooting begins this fall, aiming for a 2026 release amidst DC Studios' revitalization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 10:50 IST
Actor Tom Rhys Harries (Photo/Instagram@tomrhysharries). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a pivotal move for his budding career, actor Tom Rhys Harries has secured the lead role in the eagerly awaited film 'Clayface', according to Variety. This casting decision was publicly revealed by DC's creative chief, James Gunn, via his X handle, stating Harries was the standout choice after an intensive search.

Helmed by director James Watkins and producer Matt Reeves, 'Clayface' veers from typical superhero narratives, delving instead into body horror themes. The storyline chronicles a B-movie actor whose quest for fame takes a dark twist when a transformative substance renders him into a being made of clay, reminiscent of 'Death Becomes Her' with a sinister edge.

Tom Rhys Harries, acclaimed for roles alongside Uma Thurman in 'Suspicion' and Gerard Butler in 'Kandahar', brings a new level of anticipation to this project. Filming is slated to start in the fall with a release planned for September 11, 2026. Meanwhile, DC Studios is undergoing a transformation under Gunn, following past setbacks. Notable upcoming releases include a new 'Superman' film and 'Supergirl'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

